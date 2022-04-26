Mr. Melvin Cornelius Hendricks, Jr., age 26, of South Hill died Saturday, April 16, 2022. He was a self-employed Lawn Maintenance contractor. Melvin is survived by his mother Brenda Ann Hargrove of South Hill, a companion Nikki Winborne, his daughter Ah’royal Winborne also of South Hill, a brother Dr. Travis L. Hendricks of Lakewood, NJ. , his sister April Tisdale of South Hill , six aunts and one uncle. A funeral service will be conducted Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. in Temple Gate RZUA Church, 405 South Hill Ave., South Hill, VA. The family receive friends on Friday, April 22, 2022 from 12:00 noon until 6:00 P.M at Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Hendricks family.
