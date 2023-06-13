Sharon May (Paul) Harvey, age 74, formerly of Winchendon, Massachusetts passed away on June 1, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was a 1967 graduate of Gardner High School and received her associate degree in human services at Mount Wachusett Community College. She was a thirty-year employee of the Seven Hills Foundation where she worked as a case manager before her retirement. She had served as a member of the Winchendon School Committee when her children were young and was an active family member in the Gardner VFW for many years. She was known for her part in assisting to organize Christmas parties for returning soldiers and their families. As a young woman with two small children, she too endured the separation from her beloved due to war, so she understood firsthand the need for support and what a difference a meaningful holiday celebration could make for them.
Sharon had a passion for travel. She was always packed up and ready to leave on an adventure with her husband at a moment’s notice. She was a collector of artifacts found along the way and could convey a special memory for each piece acquired, no matter how many years had passed.
Sharon was most well known for being a beloved wife, mother, and Meme. She will be most missed for her mischief and loving nature, great sense of humor, and big smile. Her laugh was infectious and could be heard most often when she was spending time with her grandchildren.
She was predeceased in death by her parents, Leo and Jeannette Paul, and a brother Ronnie Paul. She is survived by the love of her life for the past 54 years, Paul Harvey Jr. Her daughter Shannon Stickney and her husband Henry. Son Paul Harvey III and his wife Melissa. Grandchildren Travis Stickney and his partner Guille. Kyla Kenney and her husband Michael. Thora Allen and her husband Marcus. Grandsons Paul Harvey IV and Cameron Albert. Her great grandchildren Avery, Thatcher, Frankie, and Jude. Her sister Judy Whitaker and her husband Cal, her brother Bruce Paul and his wife Neva, her sister Sally Paul, and her baby sister Tammy Gough and her husband Kevin. Numerous nieces and nephews, extended family, friends, as well as the River Ridge Community with whom she developed such deep ties.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the River Ridge Chapel in Bracey, Virginia on June 17, 2023 at 1p.m.. Her final resting place will be at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery located at 111 Glenallen St., Winchendon, MA 01475, where her funeral services will occur on June 30th at 10 a.m.. The family would like to express our gratitude for the wonderful care given to her by the VCU Oncology and Radiology department, the Richmond VCU ICU team, and the many amazing people who supported her throughout this last year. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society. Celebration of Life is on June 17, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. The service will be held at River Ridge Chapel, 20 Boardman Dr.,Bracey, VA 23919.