Robert “Bobby” Crute, 52, made his heavenly transition on Saturday July 17, 2021. He was born December 29, 1968 in South Hill, VA and was the son of Deacon Robert (deceased) and Deaconess Shirley Crute. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, friend and graduate of Park View High School Class of '87. Upon graduation he matriculated to Virginia State University where he served in the renowned Trojan Explosion Marching Band as a drummer. He was also inducted into Drum Phi, an exclusive organization for selected members of the Trojan Explosion. In the Spring of 1991, he was initiated into the Alpha Alpha Alpha chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. where he served as a member of the step team, membership intake, and community service committees. It was also during this time that he wrote and arranged a chapter chant “All Of my Love, Peace and Happiness, I’m going to give to Sigma” Upon his relocation to Raleigh, NC he became a member of the Eta Sigma chapter and was an active subscribing life member assisting with the Sigma Beta Club and chapter advisory committee for the collegiate chapters in the area. With his love for music, and desire to impact the lives of young people, Bobby served as an instructor for the Platinum Sound Marching Band at Shaw University. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Crute and brother Hollis Antoine Crute. He leaves to cherish his memories wife, Salome Crute, son, Michael Gossman, daughter, Tiffany Wilson (Brandon), daughter Kimesha Pope, daughter Jamica Pope, son Neil Gossman, son Francisco Crute, son Antoine Crute and daughter Ashley Crute, mother Shirley Crute, sister Stacey Crute, nephews Cameron Crute and Jaxon Crute, mother in law Margie Negron (Joseph), sisters -in law Maryland Crespo (Alan) and Magdelina Cruz (Pedro), brother in-law Joseph Negron (Brenda), grandchildren Mikey Gossman, Jr., Khalil Holder, Shakhai Dorsett, Neil Gossman, Jr., Christopher Dillon, Jr., Hayden Wilson, Aidan Gossman, Kamuri Dorsett and Haylee Wilson, members of the Eta Sigma Alumni Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., his Drum Phi brothers and sisters, students of the Platinum Sound at Shaw University, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at the Celebration of Life center 309 West Atlantic St South Hill VA 23970 on Friday July 23, 2021 at 11am.