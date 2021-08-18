Mr. J. D. “Sonny” Williams, age 81, passed away on Mon., August 16, 2021 at Meadowview Terrance of Clarksville, VA and a formal resident of Mecklenburg House, South Hill, VA and Alberta VA. He was born on Feb. 24, 1940 in Marion, NC and was the son of the late Jeter D. Williams and Elizabeth Patterson Williams. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Sue Hampton Williams, his daughter, Jayne Elizabeth Williams Yancey and four sisters, Emma Hawkins, Mildred Poteat, Margie Brookshire and Juanita Sprouse all of Marion, NC. He is survived by his son, Donnie Williams and wife Lucy of Boydton, and grandson, Blake Yancey of South Boston. “Sonny” was an Army Veteran serving in Germany before landing in Washington, DC as a heavy equipment mechanic helping with the construction of the beltway. After completion of the beltway, the company Harrison & Brooks, came to Virginia to help build Interstate 85. When he arrived in Brunswick County he said this felt like home and he wanted to raise his kids in the country like he enjoyed and consequently moved to Alberta. J.D. enjoyed everyone he met and all the friends he gained over the years. He also enjoyed watching westerns on TV, but most especially sneaking in an old sci-fi show from time to time and eating a cheeseburger while having a cold Pepsi-cola. In his later years, he enjoyed the company and companionship of the caregivers that cared for him. The family cannot thank them enough for the love, friendship and care they provided him.
A graveside service was conducted at 11am Sat., August 21, 2021 at Bethel Cemetery in Alberta with military honors. The family request memorial considerations in his memory be made to Mecklenburg Chapter of American Cancer Society, P O Box 4110, Glen Allen, VA 23058. Online condolences may be shared at www.farrarfuneralhome.net. Farrar Funeral Home is serving the Williams family.