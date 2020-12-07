Mrs. Barbara Hite Fletcher

Mrs. Barbara Hite Fletcher, age 77, of Oxford, North Carolina, died on Sunday December 6, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family. Mrs. Fletcher was a retired Magistrate for Lunenburg County. She is survived by her husband, Jimmy W. Fletcher of Oxford, NC; her son, Bobby Long and his wife Theresa of Phenix, VA; her sister, Judy H. Creedle of Wilmington, NC; her two grandchildren: Dottie Carwile and her husband Lewis and Cassie Long and her great-grandson, Avery Carwile. A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday December 10th at 2:00 P.M. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home & Crematory with interment to follow in Crestview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 7:00 until 8:30 in the funeral home. Online condolences may be made through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Fletcher family.