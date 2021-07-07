Mr. Trevor Andrew Robinson, age 26, of Lynchburg, VA and formerly of South Hill, died Wednesday, June 30, 2021. He was a service technician with Craft Hyundai of Lynchburg. Trevor is survived by his mother Angela W. Tozzi and husband Dr. Michael Tozzi of South Hill , his father James L. “Jimmy" Robinson and wife Cathy also of South Hill, three brothers; James L. “J.L.” Robinson and wife Erin of Chesapeake, VA, Geoffrey I. Tozzi and Jonathan Tozzi both of South Hill, maternal grandmother Joyce R. Wright of South Hill, paternal grandparents James A. and Nancy E. Robinson of South Hill nephew Nathan Robinson and niece Savannah Robinson, many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather Douglas Wright. A funeral service will be conducted Sunday, July 4th at 2:00 P.M. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home with interment in Oakwood cemetery. The family will receive friends also on Sunday from 12:30 until the hour of service. Memorial contributions may be made in Trevor’s name to the Southside Rescue Squad, P. O. Box 546, South Hill , VA 23970 . Online condolences may be sent through our website at www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Robinson/Tozzi family.
