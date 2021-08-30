Mrs. Maxine Pittard Crowder, age 83, of South Hill, died peacefully on August 27, 2021 in her home, surrounded by her family. Mrs. Crowder was a retired school teacher, an employee of the R.T. Arnold Public Library in South Hill, a member of the South Hill United Methodist Church and a proud native of Brodnax, VA. Mrs. Crowder was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Charles H. Crowder, Jr. and is survived by her two daughters: Lina Sue Marron and husband Steve of Durham, NC and Roberta Matthews of Richmond, VA; her son, Charles H. Crowder, lll and wife Michelle of South Hill; her five grandchildren: Anthony “AJ” Matthews, Jr., Anna Nicole “Nikki” Allman, Elizabeth Sterling Crowder, Andrew J. Marron and David L. Marron; her “youngest daughter” by loving choice, Sandy Simmons; her brother-in-law Jimmie Keith Crowder; her sister-in-law Carolyn Crowder; her devoted friend Cammie Puckett; her many loving nieces, nephews and friends and her dedicated caregivers Valerie Wilson and Theresa Shabenas. A private service will be held at the South Hill United Methodist Church. A graveside service and interment will be held at 11 o’clock on Saturday, September 25th in Oakwood Cemetery, South Hill. Due to the family’s concern for attendees, it is requested that everyone observe public health measures in effect at that time. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to one of Maxine’s favorite charities: Canaan Cemetery Association (H. Scott Wright, Treasurer, P.O. Box 237, Brodnax, VA 23920), The Bread Box, at P.O. Box 213, South Hill, VA 23970 or the Community Memorial Hospital Foundation (P.O. Box 90, South Hill, VA 23970). Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Crowder family.
