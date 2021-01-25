Mr. Jimmie Nelson Panther, age 78, of South Hill, died Saturday, January 23, 2021 in Heritage Hall in Blackstone. He was a retired truck driver with British Oxygen and the widower of Barbara Ann Panther.
Jimmie is survived by his two sons; Larry Wade Panther of Calabash, NC and Jimmie Presley Panther of Chantilly, VA., two brothers Frank Panther and Jake Panther both of Chase City, two sisters; Myrtle Seay of Newport News and Christine Hite of South Hill, six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home with interment in Crestview Memorial Park. The family suggest memorial contributions may be made to the Tabernacle Baptist Church, 23875 HWY # 47, South Hill, Va. 23970 or St. Judes Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN. 38105. Visitation during normal business hours 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. each day. All Covid protocols are being observed. (Mask and social distancing) Online condolences may be sent through our webpage, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Panther family.
