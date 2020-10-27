Mr. Matthew Shawn Howerton, age 44, of Bracey, died Monday, October 26, 2020 at his residence. He was loader/operator for M.M. Wright Inc. of Gasburg. Shawn is survived by his wife of fourteen years Candy Hostetter Howerton, two daughters; Summer Howerton (D.J. Reed) of Bracey, Brook Howerton of Richmond, his parents Richard and Debbie Howerton of Dolphin, two brothers; Mark Howerton (Michele) of White Plains and Cory Howerton (Brooke) of Valentines, a half-sister Amanda Howerton of South Hill and two K-9 companions; Pee Wee and Duke.
A funeral service will be conducted Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 7:00 to 8:30 P.M. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Howerton family.
