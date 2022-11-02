Bernard Richard Arthur passed away in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family, on Friday October 28th 2022. Bernard was born to Lucy Loftis and Durell Arthur on Oct. 4, 1945. Bernard lived all his life in Kenbridge, where he graduated from Kenbridge High School while helping his dad on the family farm raising tobacco and soybeans. He served in the Army National Guard and was honorably discharged 1976. He also worked as a machine mechanic for Scovell in Victoria, later he went to work as a carpenter with a local contractor in Kenbridge and then for a contractor at Fort Picket.
After he retired he enjoyed raising a large garden that he shared with neighbors and friends while taking care of his ailing father and his daughter. He was always available to help family and friends whenever possible.
Bernard is preceeded in death by his mother Lucy, his father Durell, and older brother Leroy. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 39 years, Barbara Arthur, his daughter, Sheena (Ray) Gotta, one grandson, Duncan Gotta all of Kenbridge, one sister, Edna (B.G.) Radford of Louisburg, NC, and one niece, Patrica (Paul) Flowers of Louisburg, NC.
Graveside services were held at Kenbridge Heights Cemetery on Sunday October 30th.