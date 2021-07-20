Fletta Anne Gibson, age 80 , of South Hill passed away on Sunday July
18, 2021.
Fletta Loved to cook and read cook books. She never met a stranger
and was known for her dry wit.
She was preceded in death by her parents Eugene & Pauline Hudgins,
her Brother Robert Eugene Hudgins .She is survived by her Daughter
Lillian Gibson and a Son David Paul Gibson (Kitty), Two Grandchildren
and Six Great grandchildren, several Nieces and Nephews and a large
loving extended family.
A graveside Service will be conducted at 1pm, Wednesday, July21 at
Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery. A visitation will follow after the
service in the church.
In lieu of flowers memorial
contributions may be to South Hill Rescue Squad or CMH Foundation.
Online condolences may be shared at www.farrarfuneral home.net.
Farrar Funeral Home of South Hill is serving the Gibson family.