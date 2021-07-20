Fletta Anna Gibson

Fletta Anne Gibson, age 80 , of South Hill passed away on Sunday July

18, 2021.

Fletta Loved to cook and read cook books. She never met a stranger

and was known for her dry wit.

She was preceded in death by her parents Eugene & Pauline Hudgins,

her Brother Robert Eugene Hudgins .She is survived by her Daughter

Lillian Gibson and a Son David Paul Gibson (Kitty), Two Grandchildren

and Six Great grandchildren, several Nieces and Nephews and a large

loving extended family.

 

A graveside Service will be conducted at 1pm, Wednesday, July21 at

Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery. A visitation will follow after the

service in the church.

In lieu of flowers memorial

contributions may be to South Hill Rescue Squad or CMH Foundation.

Online condolences may be shared at www.farrarfuneral home.net.

Farrar Funeral Home of South Hill is serving the Gibson family.