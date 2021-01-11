Mr. Kenneth "Kenny" Shipley, age 71 of Ashland, died Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at St. Marys Hospital. He is survived by his children, Kim Sneeder (Shipley) of Richmond and Ryan Shipley of Chesterfield. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Harper and Ethan Sneeder as well as Emma and Conner Shipley; siblings Lyman Shipley, Johnny Shipley, Delores Shipley, Sue Cross, Marian Shipley and Dan Shipley. Mr. Shipley was preceded in death by his mother, Grace Shipley and father, Dan Shipley.
Ken was Duke's biggest fan and loved his days coaching little league football. He loved his grandchildren fiercely and was their full time champion. He spent over 25 years employed by Peebles and valued those years tremendously. He met everyone with a gigantic smile and his calm presence put those around him at ease.
Due to Covid, a celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. The family requests memorial considerations in his memory bedirected to a friend navigating adoption in honor of his love for children https://gofund.me/bded2cc3 or St. Judes Children's Research Hospital www.st.jude.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.