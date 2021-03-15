Mrs. Rose Marie Caponigro Holubowitch, age 92, of Brodnax died on Thursday March 11, 2021 in the Eugene H. Bloom Retirement Center in Emporia. She was a retired travel agent who led her clients on many trips all over the world. Mrs. Holubowitch is survived by her son, Dr. Edward John Holubowitch, M.D. and his wife Diane of Green Valley, Arizona; her daugher, Andrea Grech and her husband Terry of Brodnax; her four grandchildren: Dr. Nicolas Holubowitch, PHD, Timothy Holubowitch, Lindsay Conway and her husband Joshua and Tanner Grech and two great-grandchildren. Mrs. Holubowitch was preceded in death by her husband, Edward J.R. Holubowitch and her sister, Grace Spensieri. A private service will take place at a later date in Roseto, Pennsylvania. Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Holubowitch family.
