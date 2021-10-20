Mr. Rex Alan Ezell, of South Hill, died on Monday October 18, 2021 at the age of 51. Rex is survived by his wife of 26 years, Wendy Carter Ezell; his two daughters: Emily Nicole Ezell and Olivia Grace Ezell; his mother, Lee Ezell; his three brothers: Robert Ezell (Deborah), Richard Ezell, and Russell Ezell (Barbara); his sister, Angie Clary (Henry), many loving nieces, nephews and cousins, including two special cousins “Big” Earl Ezell and Jimmie Lee Ezell, and countless number of friends. Rex was preceded in death by his father, Frank Lewis “Bo” Ezell. After graduating from Park View High School, Rex became an automotive mechanic. After years of being a certified Ford mechanic, he started his own auto repair shop, Ezell Automotive Solutions, which he ran along with his wife and three dedicated employees: Tina Jarvis, Wayne Walker, and George Escobar. He enjoyed go-kart racing, fishing, wood working, machining, cooking, and motorcycling. He was a devoted husband and father and beloved son and brother. A funeral service will be conducted on Monday October 25th at 2:00 P.M. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory with interment to follow in Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery (Baskerville). The family will receive friends on Sunday afternoon, October 24th from 1:00 until 5:00 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to a dance fund set up for Rex’s two daughters at: Benchmark, Ezell Girl’s Dance Fund, PO Box 428 South Hill, VA 23970. Online condolences may be made through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Ezell family. Due to the family’s concern for everyone’s health and safety, it is requested that everyone attending the visitation and funeral wear a mask.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.