Mrs. Patsy Jean {Lawson} Walker, age 69 of Kenbridge died Wednesday, October 20, 2021.
She is survived by her three sons Samuel Truman Walker II ,Wesley Wayne Walker both of Kenbridge and James Richard Walker and his wife Karen of Brodnax ;Daughter Rebecca Kathleen Dideon and wife Kristen of Victoria ; Ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren; Sisters Sandra Kay Kidd, Christy Lynn Pierce and Cynthia Diane Wilson .
She is preceded in death by her husband Samuel T Walker and her parents Admiral Houston Lawson and Mary Kathleen Lawson and her brother Donald Lee Lawson.
A graveside Service will be held on Monday, October 25,2021 at 2:00pm at Crestview Cemetery .Online condolences may be shared at www.farrarfuneralhome.net.
Farrar Funeral Home of South Hill is serving the Walker family.