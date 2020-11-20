Mr. Walter Prince Powell , age 74, of Baskerville, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in St. Francis Hospital, Richmond. He was a salesman for Lance for twenty years, a sales representative for U.S. Foods of Virginia Beach, and a U. S. Army Vietnam veteran. Walter is survived by his wife of fifty-three years Marie Parrish Powell, a daughter Diane P. Greene (Kevin) and son Jonathan Wade Powell all of Baskerville, a granddaughter Meredith Greene and grandson Hunter Greene, a sister Louise Joyner (Stanley) of Jarrett, six brothers; Frank Powell (Louise) , H. T. Powell (Glenda) , Edward Junior Powell (Carolyn), Lonnie Powell (Joyce), Wilson Powell (Penny) and Kenny Powell all of Freeman, Va., a sister-in-law Martha Gunter (Terry) and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home with interment in Canaan Cemetery, Brodnax with American Legion Post 79 Military Honors. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1:00 P.M. until the hour of service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Buckhorn Fire Department in Walter’s name. Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Powell family.
Most Popular
Articles
- State Police seeking help from public to locate sex offender
- Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Clarksville
- Parker Left His Mark on PV Hoops Program
- PV Opts Out of First Two Sports Seasons
- VCU Health CMH Update
- Equipment purchase raises questions at Council meeting
- VA Governor announces new COVID measures in 25 person limit on gatherings
- South Hill Chamber of Commerce Announces $200,000 Increase to Matching Gift Card Program
- DIY Weatherization Tips to Keep Your Home Cozy All Season Long
- Overturned vehicle Northbound Interstate 85
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 22
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.