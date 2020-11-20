Mr. Walter Prince Powell

Mr. Walter Prince Powell , age 74, of Baskerville, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in St. Francis Hospital, Richmond. He was a salesman for Lance for twenty years, a sales representative for U.S. Foods of Virginia Beach,  and a U. S. Army Vietnam veteran. Walter is survived by his wife of fifty-three years Marie Parrish Powell, a daughter Diane P. Greene (Kevin) and son Jonathan Wade Powell all of Baskerville, a granddaughter Meredith Greene and grandson Hunter Greene, a sister Louise Joyner (Stanley) of Jarrett, six brothers; Frank Powell (Louise) , H. T. Powell (Glenda) , Edward Junior Powell (Carolyn), Lonnie Powell (Joyce), Wilson Powell (Penny) and Kenny Powell all of Freeman, Va., a sister-in-law Martha Gunter (Terry) and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home with interment in Canaan Cemetery, Brodnax with American Legion Post 79 Military Honors. The family will receive friends Saturday  from 1:00 P.M.  until the hour of service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Buckhorn Fire Department  in Walter’s name. Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com.  Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Powell family.