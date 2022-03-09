Mrs. Christine Johnson Thompson, age 91, of Alberta died Monday, February 28, 2022 in VCU/Community Memorial Hospital. She was a homemaker and the widow of Thomas Clifton Thompson. Mrs. Thompson is survived by her sons Harvey N Thompson of Marion, VA and Raymond A Thompson of Alberta, one sister Ruth “Trixie” Sanders of South Hill, 5 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter, Judy Carol Thompson; a son, John C Thompson; a brother, John Baxter Johnson JR; and a sister, Nan Adams. A graveside funeral service will be conducted Friday, March 4, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in Crestview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service at Crowder Hite Crews Funeral Home. The Thompson family requests everyone be Covid conscious and wear a mask while visiting inside the Funeral home. Online condolences may be made through our website, www.crowderhitescrews.com. Crowder Hite Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Thompson family.
