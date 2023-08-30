Luezear Coleman

May 11, 1924 - August 15, 2023
Owings Mills Maryland — A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE OF LUEZEAR SHORT COLEMAN was held at St. James Episcopal Church. Warfield, Va on August 19, 2023.
Luezear Short Coleman was born on May 11, 1924 to William and Minnie Short in Albert, Va.
She was the eight child of 15 children. She departed this life at the age of 99 on August 15, 2023, and she is the last living sibling of the Short Family.
When Meade Bernard Coleman returned home from WWII, he married the love of his life, Luezear Short on January 3, 1945. From that union four children were born -Jacqueline, Jocelyn, Marilyn, and Meade, Jr. Luezear loved and provided tender care to
her children, and grandchildren and extended her love generously to countless others in her community and beyond.
Luezear leaves to cherish her memory her four children- Jackie (Freeman), Jocelyn (John),
Marilyn(Dexter), and Meade, Jr.; Grandchildren-Shawn Warfield & Mike Warfield, Eric Hrabowski (Jennifer), Taylor Bordes, Sym- phonie, Madison, & Aria Coleman; Great Grandchildren-Morgan & Micah Warfield, and Elijah Hrabowski. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.