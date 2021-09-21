Kevin Robert Dawson, age 42, of Alberta, VA, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Wayne Dawson. Kevin was a devoted Christian and a member of Freedom House Ministries in South Hill. He will be remembered as a great husband, a loving father, and a hardworking man. He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Tiffany Adams Dawson; a son, Christian Elijah Dawson; his mother, Mary Lacks Dawson; a sister, Kathy Edmonds; a niece, Lea Edmonds; and a nephew, Jay Edmonds. A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Freedom House Ministries, 24515 Hwy 47, South Hill, VA 23970, followed by interment at Crestview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday also at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Freedom House Ministries. Arrangements are by Williams Funeral Home & Crematory of Lawrenceville, VA. Condolences may be expressed at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com.
