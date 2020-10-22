Mr. Freddie Wayne "Pee Wee" Jones

Mr. Freddie Wayne “PeeWee” Jones, age 73 of Gasburg, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife Beverley Tunstall Jones of the home; his daughter Martha Jones Myers (Tim) of Lawrenceville; siblings Arthur Wright Jones (Mae), Marian Lea Jones Clary, Erlene Jones Wright (Jerry); brother in law, Frankie Pearson all of Gasburg. Also surviving are his in-laws, Barbara (Ty) Cobb, Dorsey Tunstall, Jr., several nieces and nephews, his “surrogate son,” Mack King, and fur-buddies “GeeGee”, “Sally,” and “Abby.” Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his siblings, Robert Harvey “PeteR” Jones, Eddie Bryant Jones, and Edith Mae Jones Pearson.
Mr. Jones was retired from R. E. Carroll Logging and was a member of Providence United Methodist Church. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, his dogs, NASCAR races and spending time on the farm with his tractor.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2pm, Friday, October 23, 2020 at Crestview Memorial Park. The family requests memorial considerations placed in his memory be directed to Central Rescue Squad, P O Box 386, Gasburg, VA 23857 or Providence United Methodist Church, 1222 Wilson Rd., LaCrosse, VA 23950. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, there will be no formal visitation however friends and family are welcome to come by the funeral home during normal business hours (8:30-4:00) to pay respects. Online condolences may be shared at www.farrarfuneralhome.net. Farrar Funeral Home of South Hill is serving the Jones family.
