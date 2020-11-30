Mr. Michael Lynn “Big Ike” Gwaltney, age 59 of South Hill, died Monday, November 23, 2020 in VCU/MCV hospital in Richmond. He held the rank of Sergeant as a Correctional Officer at the Meherrin River Regional Jail in Boydton and a Life Member of the Southside Rescue Squad. Mike is survived by his daughter Kendall Gwaltney, a son, Aaron Gwaltney, his mother, Lucy B. Gwaltney , a brother Robert A. Gwaltney and wife Billie Jo and a sister Sylvia Mills and husband Ronnie all of South Hill. He was predeceased by his father Robert W. Gwaltney. A funeral service will be conducted Friday, November 27, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home with interment in Crestview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Friday from 12:30 P.M. until the hour of service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Southside Rescue Squad, P. O. Box 546, South Hill, Va. 23970. Mask and social distancing are still encouraged. Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Gwaltney family.
