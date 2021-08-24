Mrs. Doris Clary Turner , 77 of South Hill, died Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Henrico Doctor’s Hospital, Richmond, Va. She was the daughter of George E. and Lillian W. Clary, the widow of her husband of forty one years Richard Jackson Turner and the Assistant Manager of the former Peebles Department in South Hill. She is survived by her two daughters; Melissa T. Wells of Essex, MD and Amanda T. Haithcock of Henrico, Va., her grandchildren; Jeremy Wells (Amy) of Bel Air MD, Carter and Laura Haithcock also of Henrico, Va. and a great-granddaughter Adalynn Wells also of Bel Air, MD and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters Sadie Thomas and Shirley Clary and two brothers Roland Clary and Alton Clary. A Graveside Celebration of Life service will be conducted Friday, September 3, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. in Crestview Memorial Park. The family suggest memorial contributions be made in Doris’s name to the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department , 114 N. Brunswick Ave., South Hill, Va. 23970. Online condolences may be sent through our website at www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Turner Family.
