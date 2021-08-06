Mrs. Hazel Page Walker, 94, of Richmond, Virginia and formerly of South Hill, Virginia passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 4th in Westport Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. She was born in Brunswick County to the late Dr. O. C. and Nettie Clements Page. She is preceded in death by her husband, Nate Walker; her son, Ricky (Q) Walker; her granddaughter, Miracle Walker; her brothers, James Page and Estes Page; her sister, Anita Wright; and her devoted cousin, Emma Walker. She worked many years along side her husband at Nate’s Bar-B-Q in South Hill, Virginia (known today as Wilson Brothers Barbecue). Later in life, she enjoyed helping with her grandchildren. In her spare time, she loved to yard sale. She is survived by her son, Mike Walker and his wife, Linda of Victoria; her twin daughters, Martha and Carolyn Walker of Henrico; and her daughter-in-law, June Walker of Gasburg. Her grandchildren: Jody Walker; Matt Walker and his wife, Sam with children Molly, Colt, Nate and Trey; Lindley Abernathy and her husband, Ryan with children Bryce, Hannah and Madison; Carrie Walker; Kayla Walker; Maya Walker with her son, Khyrie; and Lexi Walker. Her Brother, David Page Sr. and his wife, Sandy and her sister-in-law, Martha Page and a host of nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service will be conducted on Saturday, August 7th at Oakwood Cemetery in South Hill, Virginia at 11 AM. A celebration of life will follow at New Hope Baptist Church located at 255 Union Mill Road South Hill, VA. Memorial Contributions may be made to Southside Rescue Squad, P. O. Box 546, South Hill, VA 23970. Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Walker family.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.