Thomas Andrew Ayres, Jr. was born January 24, 1952 to the late Thomas Andrew Ayres, Sr. and Dorothy Hillman Ayres in Montclair, New Jersey. Thomas received his education in the East Orange School System and at Johnson & Wales College. He was employed by Narricot Industries as a quality control inspector and manufacturing technician until his health declined.
Thomas peacefully transitioned on March 7, 2021 at VCU Health, Richmond, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Rhonda Ayres Anyafo and Rosalind Ayres Williams; and his beloved dog, Rex.
He leaves to cherish precious memories: his devoted wife and caregiver, Lynn Rochelle Ayres; his loving children, Dana C. Ayres, Lauren L. Ayres (Aaron), Yolanda R. Ayres Talley and Thomas Andrew Ayres, III (“Tee Jae”); his precious grandchildren, Aaron R. Crawley, Nyjae A. Talley, Elijah M. Talley and Evan A. Griffins; niece, Jessica Ayres Williams; nephews, Chukwuka “Chuka” Dwight Aaron Anyafo and Ifeanyi Andrew Rubin Anyafo; many cousins and friends to include his devoted cat, “Misty.”
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, March 12, 2021 at Crestview Memorial Park, 18599 Highway One North, La Crosse, Virginia. Viewing will be 1 to 5 pm, Thursday, March 11, 2021 at the funeral home. Following CDC guidelines, all attendees must wear a face covering and practice social distancing. The service will be live-streamed at www.orispjones.com
Services are entrusted to the professional staff of Oris P. Jones Funeral Establishment, 301 West Atlantic Street, South Hill, Virginia 434.447.7158