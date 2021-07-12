Dr. Oscar B. Gulmatico, age 78 of Kenbridge, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021. He is predeceased by his parents Felicito and Lourdes Gulmatico; brother Eduardo Gulmatico; and identical twin brother, Cesar Gulmatico all of the Philippines. Oscar is survived by his wife, “Vangie” Gulmatico of the home; his children, Patricia G. Mahaney (John B. Jr) of Kenbridge; Jayvee A. Gulmatico (Katherine Sullivan) of Napa, CA; and Phoenix G. Ditter (Eric) of Chapel Hill, NC. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Mya and Hanna Mahaney; Oscar, Evie, and Grady Ditter; a sister, Leticia Go of Florida; and a cousin, Irene Banares of New Jersey.
Dr. Gulmatico, also known as Dr. G, was a prominent pediatrician who loved serving those in his community for almost 30 years. Dr. G studied Pre-Med at the University of Saint Augustine in Iloilo, Philippines and attended medical school at Southwestern University in Cebu, Philippines. In 1971, Dr. G immigrated to the United States and did an internship at Youngstown Hospital in Ohio and later did his pediatric residency in New York at Metropolitan and Wyckoff Hospital. Dr. G moved to Virginia in 1977 and established a pediatric private practice in South Hill. He started seeing patients at the Community Memorial Hospital and was a physician for the Mecklenburg Correctional Center.
A memorial mass will be conducted at 1pm, Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, South Hill, VA. Friends are welcome to visit the family at the Lunenburg Country Club in Kenbridge, VA, on July 13, from 2:45 PM- 5:00 PM The family requests memorial considerations in his memory be directed to CMH Foundation, P O Box 90, South Hill, VA 23970 for CMH Adolescent Behavioral Health Services. Online condolences may be shared at www.farrarfuneralhome.net. Farrar Funeral Home of South Hill is serving the Gulmatico family.