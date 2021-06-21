Mrs. Lula Jean Chapman, age 82, of La Crosse, died peacefully in her home on Friday, June 18, 2021. She was a retired school teacher for La Crosse Elementary School and the widow of John C. “Jake” Chapman. Mrs. Chapman is survived by her two sons, John Baumiller of Rochester, New York and Scott Chapman and his wife Sandy of Wichita Falls, Texas; her two daughters, Michelle Baumiller Gee of La Crosse and Robin Ray and husband Keith of Wichita Falls, Texas; her sister, Cary Holland of Charlottesville, VA; her five grandchildren: Lauren Jones and her husband Jordon, Ashley Gee, Joshua Gee and his wife Madison, Caleb Gee and his wife Katelynn and Anna Gee and her husband Sean; her great-granddaughter, Riley; her three great-grandsons: Ezra, Judah and Jed and her many loving step-grandchildren, step great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Mrs. Chapman was preceded in death by two sisters: Helen Dortch Bugg and Shirley Dortch Szczebak. A funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday June 23rd at 2:00 in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory with interment to follow in Woodland Cemetery, Chase City, VA. The family will received friends starting at 1:00 P.M. until service time in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the “Light the Night” ministries through their website, www.lightthenight.net. Online condolences may be made through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Chapman family.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.