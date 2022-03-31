Barbara Ann Elliott Brockwell passed away at her home with her children by her side at the age of 87 on March 25, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Benny Brockwell; her parents, Luther and Kathryn Elliott; and her brother, Sonny Elliott. Barbara Ann is survived by four children, Mike (Debbie) Brockwell, Ronnie (Deborah) Brockwell, Lynn (Cathy) Brockwell and Laurie “Shug” Capps (Steve); her grandchildren, Jenny Baker (Mark), William Brockwell, Wayne Brockwell (Maria), Ben Brockwell (Robin), Clint Brockwell, Sam Capps and Josh Watson; her great grandchildren, Harrison, Nolan, Ethan and Hudson Brockwell; her three sisters, Virginia Fowler, Doris Lee Clary and Penny Braddy; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to give a special thanks to her Personal Care Aid, Mrs. Tiffany Clark and her CMH Hospice nurse Renee Martin. A graveside service will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 28, 2022, at Crestview Memorial Park, La Crosse, VA. The family will receive friends at the home Sunday from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Alberta Fire & Rescue Department, P.O. Box 178, Alberta, VA 23821 or Lawrenceville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 2, Lawrenceville, VA 23868. Williams Funeral Home, Lawrenceville will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com
