Nancy Revert Cassada was born in Mecklenburg County, VA on July 8, 1944, and died January 22, 2021 at the age of 76. She was preceded in death by her parents: Woodrow and Annie Bell Cassada, sisters Dorothy Price and Peggy Szurek. She is survived by her devoted partner, Jeff DeRosa of the home in North Chesterfield, VA. She is also survived by her sisters: Shirley VanDyke (Billy) of Olive Branch, MS., Edwina Smith (Willie Bob) of South Hill, her brothers C. W. Cassada (Betsy) of La Crosse, Victor Cassada (Sheila) of South Hill, and Kenneth Cassada (Pam) of South Hill. She is survived by her children: Jeff Parker, Angela Parker and Sheryle Handsome, four Grandchildren: Joshua, Ashlee, Sara and Myles, one great grandchild: Kaeden.
