Ms. Cleo Virginia Ellis was born to Arthur “Leon” Ellis and Marion Davis Ellis in New York City on December 18, 1940. She departed this life on December 24, 2020.
Ms. Cleo attended the public schools of New York and was the principal opera singer of George Washington High School. She gave many piano recitals at historic ballrooms of New York: such as The Savoy, Park Palace, Renaissance and the Audubon and received many music awards. She graduated from Saint Augustine’s College where she received a B.A. Degree in Business Education and became an educator at Cooper High School in Clayton, North Carolina for 33 years.
Ms. Cleo loved her parents and devoted her later years to preserving the home place of her great aunt, Mary H. Price and her grandmother, Helen H. Davis. She was a quiet soul; but enjoyed endeavoring to help others. She always desired to treat others as she wished to be treated and she never forgot her humble beginnings. She lived a life of love for her parents, family and friends. May these memories be her legacy.
A Service of Remembrance was held on Dec. 29 at Oris P. Jones Funeral Est., South Hill, VA.
