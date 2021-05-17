Mrs. Bernice Nichols Bagley, age 90, of South Hill, died on Saturday May 15, 2021. She was a retired LPN nurse for the Hundley Center and the widow of Carlton Johnson Bagley, Sr. Mrs. Bagley is survived by her son, Reverend Carlton J. Bagley, Jr. and his wife Jean; her three sisters: Louise Ogburn, Marvis Dean Kesling and June Nichols; her grandchildren: Jamie Walker (Cathy), Jenifer Walker Collins (Tom), Stacy Clary Dunn (Barry), Tamara Clary and Al Clary (Tonya); her great-grandchildren: Lance Dunn, Nash Dunn (Catherine), Mary Ryann Clary, Ashton Clary and Lincoln Daniel Walker; her great-great grandson, James “Jimmy” Dunn and special Daughters-in-law, Julie Bagley Conner (Ernie) and Eve Bagley. Plus her numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She dearly loved them all and they brought great joy to her life. Mrs. Bagley was preceded in death by her two sons Wayne Bagley and Danny Bagley. Mrs. Bagley was raised in a big farming family in Clover, VA. After World War ll, she met a good looking returning soldier named Carlton Bagley, a Lunenburg County farmer’s son, who stole her heart and they started a family of three sons, Carl, Wayne and Danny on the Bagley family farm and Granddaddy and Grandma Bagley. She helped with the tobacco farming, gardening and church providing foundations for the boys who all grew taller and bigger than their parents! After the boys left the farm, Mrs. Bagley was in her 40’s and ambitiously decided to expand her horizons by obtaining a GED and then her LPN nursing degree. Mrs. Bagley, was blessed with a love for seniors, so her nursing career began at the Hundley Center in South Hill. This was her loving call and gift, caring for the Hundley Annex residents. A cute young nurse, Julie Echols, befriended Mrs. Bagley and they became life long friends and , a bit later, related when Julie married son Danny Bagley. Bernice remained active after retiring from the Annex, working in her yard and launching a second career as an in-home caregiver for many years. She loved her yard, sitting peacefully in her Florida room and grew infamous for moving bushes and plants to many different yard locations and yes, they lived! Mrs. Bagley loved family, visiting on the carport and big family feeds when distant relatives came visiting. She loved traveling with her sisters, brother and friends. Have-car-will travel you know. Mrs. Bagley was a lifelong faithful church attender who loved the Lord, fellow brothers and sisters in Christ and faithfully took her three sons to Oakland Christian Church. At her death, she was a faithful member of Tabernacle Baptist church where June and she attended regularly until her health deteriorated and she moved in Pine View and finally, the Hundley Center. Mrs. Bagley’s was a life well-lived, a race run to the end in faith, love and perseverance. She leaves a family blessed with many, many precious memories. She is at home with our Father and all the Saints in glory, well and happy. A celebration of Mrs. Bagley’s life will be held on Thursday May 20th at 2:00 P.M. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory with a private interment taking place in Kenbridge Heights Cemetery. The family will receive friends starting at 1:00 P.M. until service time at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Bagley family.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.