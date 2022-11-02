Robert Merrick Semple, Sr., age 78 of LaCrosse was born on November 12, 1943 and passed away on October 20, 2022. Mr. Semple is preceded in death by his first wife Cheryl Ann Thackston Semple. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Semple; his children, Robert M. Semple, Jr (Lisa), Samuel Shell Semple, William Broadus Semple (Katie), Brenna Elizabeth Wingett (Zachary), Janna Rebecca Wyatt (Ray Walker, Jr.), and Dianna Marshall Wyatt (Tye Krebs). Grandchildren,Merrick, Noah, Will and Alex.
Mr. Semple was a graduate of Virginia Military Institute ,a veteran of the U.S. Army and a proud member of Sardis United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers , donations would be greatly appreciated if they were made to Sardis United Methodist Church for future charitable projects.
Service for Robert Semple, Sr are private.