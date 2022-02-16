Jean Clark Hutchins, 79, died Friday, February 11, 2022. Born July 21, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Vira Rogers Clark and Harry Arnold Clark. She was preceded in death by her husband, H.L. “Jim” Bryan. Jean was retired from the Vance County Department of Social Services where she was a child support enforcement officer. She was a member of Tabernacle United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and was active in the Bessie King Circle. She was also a member of the Ponderosa Garden Club, the Ladies of the Lake Book Club, and the Gift Guild at Maria Parham Health, volunteering in the hospital’s gift shop.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 2:00 P.M.in the chapel of J.M. White Funeral Home in Henderson, NC by Rev. David Pate. Burial will follow in the cemetery of Union Chapel United Methodist Church.
Jean is survived by her husband of 32 years, Ralph Gornail Hutchins of the home; three daughters, Robin Bryan Allen (Glenn) and Kellie Bryan Bishop (Howard), both of South Hill, and Beverly Hutchins Cheaves (Scoot) of Henderson, NC; two grandchildren, Meredith Allen and Jess Cheaves; and her brother, Michael L. Poe of Longview, WA and her sister, Lottie Poe Duey of Eugene, OR.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 12:30 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at J.M. White Funeral Home.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Townsville Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 2, Townsville, NC, 27584 or Mecklenburg County Lifesaving and Rescue Squad, 25 Burlington Dr., Clarksville, VA 23927.
