Constance “Connie” Howell Dortch, daughter of the late Presley and Lucy Howell, was born July 15, 1933 in Mecklenburg County. She departed this life on March 28, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband; nine brothers; three sisters; and a granddaughter, Keshonda Dortch Mosley.
Connie was baptized at Roanoke Chapel Church. She was an active member until 1951 when she moved to Paterson, NJ and joined St. Andrews Episcopal Church. She graduated from Warren County Training School in Wise, NC.
In 1955, she married Samuel Dortch and this union was blessed with three sons. In 1993, she retired from Nabisco in Fairlawn, NJ and returned to South Hill. She reinstated at Roanoke Chapel Church and became a member of the usher board and missionary. She also was a volunteer at Community Memorial Hospital.
She leaves to cherish her memories: three sons, Fernando (Beverly), Plainsboro, NJ, Donald (Kimberly), Columbus, NJ and Vincent, Paterson, NJ; four grandchildren, Matthew, Megan, Rachel and Parker Dortch; two great granddaughters, Neveah Dortch and Deavonna Mosley; a sister, Juanita (Haywood) Brown; two sisters-in-law, Florine Howell and Eunice Howell; a brother-in-law, Wilson Dortch; other relatives and friends to include: two great friends, Diane Pye and Helga and two goddaughters, Renee Sample and Tanya Bailey Ellerbee.
A funeral service will be held at 11 am, Sat. April 10 at Oris P. Jones Funeral Est., South Hill. The service will be live-streamed at www.orispjones.com. Viewing will be 1-5 pm, Fri. April 9 at the funeral home.
Services entrusted to the professional staff of Oris P. Jones Funeral Establishment. 434.447.7158