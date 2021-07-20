Janet Marie Whitaker, age 77, of South Hill, Virginia, formerly of Chase City, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021. She was born May 29, 1944 in Waynesboro, Virginia and was the daughter of the late Edward Ponton and the late Pearl Blackwell Ponton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Esmond M. Whitaker; grandson, Justin Whitaker; great-granddaughter, Abigail Whitaker; and four brothers, James Ponton, Samuel Ponton, Arnold Ponton and Charles Ponton. Janet is survived by her three sons, Ronnie Whitaker (Frances) of Raleigh, NC, Jimmy Whitaker (Arlene) of Chase City and David Whitaker (Carolyn) of Fort Riley, KS; grandchildren, Christy Whitaker, Jordan Whitaker, Kaitlyn Whitaker, Melissa Whitaker, Amber Clary, Dean Satterfield and Darrin Satterfield; great-grandchilden, Kayla Whitaker, Marcus Whitaker, Colton Whitaker, Levi Clary, Oliver James Whitaker-Gonzalez and another great-grandchild on the way. She was also survived by her brother, Tracy Ponton; two sisters, Becky Furrow and Tina Tipton; step-brother, George Dickinson; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Janet was a beloved waitress at Dick’s Steakhouse in Chase City and Wilson’s BBQ in South Hill for 55 years. Being a waitress and all of her customers brought so much love and joy into her life. Janet enjoyed reading and most of all, spending time with her family. Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Woodland Cemetery in Chase City. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.newcomballgoodfh.com. Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home in Chase City will be handling the arrangements.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.