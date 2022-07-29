Mrs. Bernice Pennell Reese, age 101, of Fredericksburg and formerly of La Crosse, died on Sunday July 17, 2022. She was a retired book keeper for La Crosse Sportswear and the widow of John E. Reese, Jr. Mrs. Reese is survived by her daughter-in-law, Mary G. Reese of Fredericksburg; her two grandchildren: Charles David Reese, Jr. of Fredericksburg and Mary Charlene Reese Snellings of Fredericksburg and her seven great-grandchildren. Mrs. Reese was preceded in death by her parents, Onias and Lillie Pennell; her son, Charles D. Reese, Sr. and her daughter, Lola Jean Reese. A funeral service will be conducted on Sunday July 24th at 2:00 P.M. in the La Crosse Baptist Church with interment to follow in the Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery in Union Level. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. until service time in the church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Mrs. Reese’s name may be made to Mary Washington Hospice at 2300 Fall Hill Avenue, Suite 401, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 or to the La Crosse Baptist Church at P.O. Box 40, La Crosse, VA 23950. Online condolences may be made through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Reese family.
