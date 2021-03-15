Rebecca LaVonne “Becky” Powell Moore was born into the arms of her parents, Hilliard Randolph Powell, Sr. and Annie Maude Ingram Powell, on January 3, 1946. She went home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 12, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Randolph Powell, Jr. of Emporia, and her daughter, Lisa Moore of La Crosse, and many other relatives.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Thomas E. Moore of the home; their son, Timothy Moore and wife, Liz of La Crosse; grandsons, Michael Moore and Keisha, James Moore and Paisley, and a great-granddaughter, My’Asiya Moore, all of La Crosse; her brother, Thomas Powell and wife, Polly, of Baskerville; and sisters-in-law, Julia Clary of Brodnax, Dorothy Melton and husband, Billy of Ringgold, and Mabel Powell of Emporia; special cousins who were more like siblings, Jasper Powell of South Hill, Millie Tuck of Freeman, Yvonne Tallini and Jane Gailes of New York.
Becky wanted to say a special thank you to Julie Washburn, Monty Raney, Helen Clary, Will, Katherine and Little Bobby Ford, Betsy Ford, and Sheryl Baird. Also a big thank you to Carolyn and the Massey Center in South Hill for their patience, kindness, and helpfulness during her treatment of Mylofibrosis. Also a special thank you to Marie Hightower and the VCU Hospice group for their patience, helpfulness, and all the necessities and quick response when called upon over the last few weeks.
Becky enjoyed reading, family history adventures, spending time with family and friends, and listening to music, especially Mercy Me. She would often say she felt more at peace when she was sitting in church. She sat with the elderly and helped them in any way she could. She often spoke of her days working at the shoe factory.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Reedy Creek Baptist Church in Freeman, VA, with Pastor Monty Raney officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her husband, Thomas Moore at 2089 Tillman Road, La Crosse, VA 23950, donate your blood to a local blood bank, or Abundant Love Food Pantry of Bracey, VA. Williams Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com.