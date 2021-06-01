Barbara Yancey Lewis, of Alberta, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the age of 92. She was the daughter of the late Harry H. and Hazel Yancey. She was preceded in death by her husband, Murphy Glenn Lewis, and sisters, Edith Barnes, Helen Wilson, and Evelyn Dail.
She is survived by her children, Gay L. Splain, Steven Glenn Lewis (Angela), Jan L. Stamper (Randy), and Vicki L. Morris (Keith); grandchildren, Stephanie Splain, Lesley Hammerly, Mathew Lewis (Brittany), Nicholas Lewis (Victoria), Heath Stamper (Crystal), Heather Edmonds (Scott), Brian Morris, Erika Morris, and Tori Morris; 14 great grandchildren including Alexis Yoders (caregiver), and several nieces and nephews.
A life-long resident of Alberta, she attended and graduated from Alberta High School in 1945 and was a lifetime member of Dundas Baptist Church. She was employed by the County of Brunswick for 41 years, serving the last 31 years as County Registrar. She retired in 2014 at the age of 85. A lover of the outdoors, she enjoyed gardening, any kind of yardwork, cooking, and reading.
The family would like to thank her caregivers, Francis Whitlow and Sherry Frasier, and the staff at SRMC for their care and concern.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.
Funeral services were conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Williams Funeral Home in Lawrenceville, VA. Interment followed at Crestview Memorial Park. The family received friends one hour prior to the service from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com.