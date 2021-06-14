Mr. William Otis Hines, age 82, of South Hill, died Sunday, June 13, 2021 in Maria-Parham Hospital, Henderson, NC. He was the owner/operator of LoBo Construction He was a charter member of South Hill Moose Lodge #1872, having received the highest honor of the Moose of being a Pilgrim. He was a member of the former South Hill Jaycees and was instrumental in the building of the present Moose Lodge Family Center.
Otis is survived by two sons Christopher Scott Hines of La Crosse and Stephen Whittemore of Boykins, a daughter Patricia Dawn Hines of Brodnax, a sister Anne Quinn of Ebony, a brother Tommy Hines of Lunenburg, Co., a grandson Christopher Mitchel Hines of La Crosse and a most special friend Melody Perry also of La Crosse.
A funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory with Moose Honors. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 12:30 P.M. until the hour of service. Memorial contributions may be made to the South Hill Moose Lodge #1872, 1201 W. Danville St., South Hill, Va. 23970. Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory are serving the Hines family.