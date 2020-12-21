Lawrence Elton Pearson, son of the late Luther Pearson and Ruth Taylor Pearson, was born February 4, 1940 in Brunswick County, VA. He transitioned from this life at his home on December 17, 2020. He received his education in the Brunswick County School System and retired with over 35 years of dedicated service from West Vaco, Richmond, VA. He was a member of Roanoke Zion RZUA Church, Bracey, VA. He loved to sing and served with Lawrence Pearson and the Gospel Ravens.
Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Joe Pearson; sister, Phyllis Peebles; and one grandchild, Donell A. Pearson.
He leaves to cherish loving memories: his wife of 52 years, Nannie Celeste Pearson of the home; three sons, Carl (Bettie) Pearson of South Hill, Jackie (Loretta) Pearson of Richmond and Derrick (April) Pearson of La Crosse; four grandchildren, Bryon, Morissa, Zechariah, Jay-Cion and Arielle Pearson; two great-grandchildren, Bryson and Caylee Pearson; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life service was held on Tues. Dec. 22 and entrusted to the professional staff of Oris P. Jones Funeral Establishment, South Hill, VA.
