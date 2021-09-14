Mr. Dudley Starke, 66 went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 10, 2021 at UNC Rex Hospital.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, September 15 at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro with the Reverend Deborah Rich. Burial will follow at Roseboro Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 PM on Tuesday, September 14 at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro.
Mr. Starke was a native Southampton County, VA, the son of Edward L. Starke, Jr. and Virginia Rose Wilson Starke. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Dale Glasscock; brother, Dennis Starke; and grand- daughter, McKenzie Sessoms.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Cathy Starke of the home; son, Christopher D. Starke and wife, Chrystal P. Starke of Boydton, VA; two daughters, April Tanner and husband, Jeff of Roseboro; and Patricia Faircloth of Dunn; eight grandchildren, Ava E., Emily A., Owen C., J.J., Brandon, Bryce, Casey and Katie; six great-grandchildren and sister, Donna S. Conner of Baskerville, VA.
