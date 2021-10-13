Mrs. Doris Poythress Wells, age 91, of South Hill, died on Friday October 8, 2021 in her home, surrounded by her family. She was a retired nurse for Dr. Saunder’s Medical Practice in South Hill, a former travel assistant for the Virginia Welcome Center in Bracey and the widow of Gordon W. Wells. Mrs. Wells is survived by her daughter, Mary W. Puryear and her husband, Allen of South Hill; her son, Gordon W. Wells, Jr. of South Hill; her three sisters: Lucille Moore of Lawrenceville, Barbara Tuttle of Lenoir, NC and Jean Thompson of Lawrenceville; her three grandchildren: Brandon (Jenne), Dustin (Tonya) and Chris and her four great-grandchildren: Logan, JC, Harleigh and Opie. A graveside funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday October 12th at 11:00 A.M. in Crestview Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Wells family.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.