Rubben James Simmons of South Hill, VA, passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at the age of 96. He was born in Baskerville on March 20, 1925 to the late Willie and Bettina Hawkins Simmons. Rubben served in the United States Navy and was a veteran of World War II stationed aboard the USS Solace. He retired as a self-employed contractor.
Cherishing their many memories are his children, Willie, Annie, Linda, Bob, Melvin, Ruby and Latasha, as well as 15 grandchildren and many, many great and great-great grandchildren. Rubben was preceded in death by wives, Gracie May Alexander Simmons and Pinkey Bouldin Simmons.
Services for Mr. Simmons will be held at a later date.
