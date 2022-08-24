Judith (Judi) Connelly Newman of Tappahannock, Virginia (formally of South Hill, Virginia) passed away on August 13, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Judi was born on June 28, 1951 to the late William Wirt and Barbara Connelly. She attended Averett College and Virginia Commonwealth University where she studied merchandising and went on to enjoy a career in retail buying and fashion. She owned Southern Belle in South Hill, Virginia before moving to the Northern Neck area where she enjoyed buying and selling antiques as a dealer and also had a passion for interior decorating. Judi is survived by her husband, Alfred (Al) Haskins Newman, Jr., daughter Kate Averette and her husband Jim of Richmond, Virginia, son William (Bill) Creery and April of Warsaw, Virginia, and step-daughter Ivey Tupponce and her husband Thomas (Tj) of King William, Virginia.
She has three grandchildren, William (Will) Allen Pulliam IV, Hannah Montgomery Pulliam, Paige Montgomery Creery and three step grandchildren, Jaiden and Peyton Blunt and Kele Haskins Tupponce. She was predeceased by her grandson, Taylor Connelly Pulliam, and step- father, Otis B. Crowder. Judi is also survived by her two sisters, Barbara Moore and her husband Sam of South Hill, Virginia, Betsy Quicke and her husband Chip of Richmond, Virginia and her beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
If you would like to make a donation in Judi’s’ memory to the First Baptist Church 2709 Monument Avenue, Richmond Virginia 23220 it is greatly appreciated.
