Mr. Charles Mathews Wright, age 86, of White Plains, died on Thursday, July 14, 2022 in his home surrounded by his family. Mr. Wright was a retired service technician for Amerigas with 63 years of service and the widower of Louise Yeatts Wright. Mr. Wright is survived by his daughter, Janet W. Fitchett of Skippers (Wesley); his son, Charles Wayne Wright of Alberta (Diane); his brother, William Edward Wright of White Plains; his eight grandchildren: Stephanie S. Moore of Emporia (Joe Dale), Heather W. Easter of Gasburg (Tony), Stephen C. Spence of Kenbridge (Rachel), Matthew E. Wright of Gasburg, William B. Wright of Franklin (Amanda), Kaitlyn W. Lucy of Dinwiddie (Kevin), Bobby Powers of Rawlings (Mary) and Tonya P. Daniel of Alberta; his 22 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandson and his pet cat, Gracie. His parents, William and Ella Wright, preceded Mr. Wright in death. A joint funeral service, along with his mother-in-law, Thelma H. Yeatts, will be conducted on Tuesday July 19th at 2:00 P.M. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory with interment to follow in Crestview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. until service time in the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Mr. Wright’s name may be made to Hospice of Virginia at 202 Clark Street, Farmville, VA 23901. Online condolences may be made through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Wright family.
