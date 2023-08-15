Ben James Montgomery, III, age 71 of Longwood, Florida passed away on July 19, 2023.
Ben is survived by his wife, Jan Nuckols Montgomery, his sister Linda Ray Montgomery of South Hill, Virginia, as well as his Shadwell and Montgomery cousins. Brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Cardwell C. Nuckols Jr. and Susan Clay Nuckols; his rescue dog Emma and cats, Bella and Leon.
Ben was proceeded in death by his parents, Elizabeth Shadwell Montgomery and Ben James Montgomery Jr. His nephew Camden Meredith Nuckols, and his beloved dog Minnie.
As a little boy, Ben stood in front of the Western Auto Store and fell in love with a red guitar. At the age of fourteen, he was playing an electric bass with his first band, The Riding Hoods. Ben lived his dream, becoming part of the Nashville music scene for over thirty years. He played with some of the most gifted bands, singers, and song writers. He even performed at the Grand Ole Opry. Ben was honored to receive the degree of Doctor of Musical Performance from Salem University.
Ben was raised in The First Baptist Church of South Hill and later attended Trinity United Methodist Church, where he participated in music ministry. He often said it made him more nervous to play his bass in front of the congregation, which included his sixth-grade teacher, Mrs. Daphne Copley, than a concert of 100,000 people.
An animal lover from childhood, Ben rescued several dogs and his pup, Emma picked him at Lake Country SPCA.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to Lake Country SPCA would make Ben smile. 11764 US15, Clarksville, VA. 23927 (434) 374-8076.