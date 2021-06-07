Chase Anderson Reekes earned his wings on May 22, 2021. Chase was an extremely loving child, and was loved so deeply by everyone he knew. He made honor roll, loved to play video games, and ride his dirt bike. Chase was a kind, smart, loving soul and he will forever be missed. He loved his family so much!
Chase is survived by his mom Kayla Woodall and fiancé Chris Wilson, his dad Andy Reekes, three sisters Mila Woodall, Bailee Woodall, Bella Wilson, maternal grandparents Lisa Bottoms and Billy Bottoms, paternal grandparents Denise Davis and Charles Reekes, maternal great grandmother Marie Gaylor.
Chase is preceded in death by his baby brother Emmett Kole, paternal grandparents Ted and Barbara Davis.
There will be a private service held at Williams Funeral Home & Crematory of Lawrenceville, VA.