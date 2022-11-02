Carolyn Frances Tuck, age 57 of South Hill, died Wednesday, October 26, 2022. She is survived by her daughter, CJ Tuck (William Clark) of South Hill; her grandson, Grayson Clark; her brother Thomas Dale Eastwood and sister, Sandra Lowry. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Eastwood & Dulsie Mae Jackson and granddaughter, Kaisleigh Clark.
Carolyn worked as a tax preparer for Jackson-Hewitt Tax Service in South Hill.
A celebration of life service will be conducted at 3pm, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 at New Hope Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service at the church. Online condolences may be shared at www.farrarfuneralhome.net. Farrar Funeral Home is serving the Tuck family.