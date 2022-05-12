Chad Tatum

Chad Earl Tatum, age 38, of Brodnax, VA joined his loved ones in Heaven on April 28, 2022. He was born August 4, 1983. Chad was a dedicated co-owner of Tatum Paint & Body Shop. His charismatic nature lit up any room he was in, and he was sure to crack a joke to bring a laugh and smile to your face. He loved spending time with his family, being at the drag strip with his dad, staying fit & healthy, and always wanted to share his fitness knowledge with others so they could benefit as well. He is survived by two children he loved with his whole heart, Lacey and Tylen Tatum; parents David Tatum, Connie & Larry Allen; sister Tabitha Tatum, brother and sister-in-law Charles and Ellen Allen; niece Avery Allen and nephew Charlie Allen; and girlfriend Dana Young. A celebration of life service will be held 3:00 p.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Williams Funeral Home, Lawrenceville with interment at Bethany United Methodist Church Cemetery, Brodnax, VA. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning 1:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethany UMC Cemetery Fund, c/o Mary Lillian Nash, 1175 Diamond Grove Road, Brodnax, VA 23920. Online condolences may be made at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.