Mr. Charles "Chip" Breckenridge Hill, Jr.

South Hill, VA (23970)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 53F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 53F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.