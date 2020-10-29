Mr. Charles “Chip” Breckenridge Hill, Jr. age 73 of Ebony, died at his home on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Beverly Hill of the home, a son, Richard Andrew Bayliss (Jen) of Colorado and daughters, Heather Sheri Sewell (John) of Aroda, VA, Paige Bayliss (Kevin) of Youngsville, NC and Jennifer Lee Hughes (Eric) of Centerville, VA. Also surviving are grandchildren, Brittani, Mary, Dustin, Hunter, Reilly, Tara, Shea, Kaylee, Quinn, Samantha; a great-grandchild, Aspyn and a sister, Charlene Haines of Lewistown, PA. Mr. Hill was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and a sister.
“Chip” was a Sgt. in the US Army having proudly served in Korea and during the Vietnam War, a member of Civitan International serving as an officer and director, the Pioneers (of Bell Atlantic), a member of both the Fairfax Fire Department and Ebony Volunteer Fire Department and a dedicated member of Prospect United Methodist Church. “Chip” was a loyal, devoted family man and friend to all that knew him and he loved assisting those in need.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted by Rev Ken Thrasher at 2pm Sunday, November 1, 2020 at “Chips” home. The family requests memorial considerations made in his memory be directed to Prospect U.M. Church Memorial Fund, P O Box 25, Ebony, VA 23845, Fairfax Civitan Club, 8400 Jinetes Ct., Alexandria, VA 22309 or VCU/CMH Hospice P.O. Box 90 South Hill. VA 23970. Online condolences may be shared at ww.farrarfuneralhome.net. Farrar Funeral Home of South Hill is serving the Hill family.
