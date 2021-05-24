Mr. Clarence Edwin Spake, age 79, of Disputanta, died on Monday May 24, 2021. He was a retired employee of the former A&P Grocery Store and the widower of Patricia Carolyn Spake. Mr. Spake is survived by his sister, Geraldine Clement of Virginia Beach; his nephew, John P. Clement and his wife Angie of Kitty Hawk, NC; his niece, Jacqueline Kwiatkowska of Virginia Beach; his brother-in-law, Clarence Gaulding; a special friend, Judy Spake and his many loving nieces and nephews. Mr. Spake was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Rose Spake; his brother, Carl Wayne Spake and his nephew, Stephen A. Clement. A graveside funeral service will be held on Thursday May 27th at 11:00 A.M. in Crestview Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent through www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Spake family
